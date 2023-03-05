Barcelona is at a critical moment in the season, the club is working to achieve the much-desired League, Xavi has suffered key casualties in his squad due to the accumulation of injuries and suspensions that the Catalans have presented in the first two months of 2023 For this reason, some players who were not key men in the coaching staff’s plans have added minutes to the starting eleven more frequently in recent weeks.
One of them is undoubtedly Franck Kessié from Ivory Coast, who, given Sergio Busquets’ first injury, Pedri’s subsequent injury and Gavi’s recent absences due to card accumulation, has earned a place in Barcelona’s midfield almost in a way forced. However, it is a fact that the African is responding with an outstanding sporting performance, being important in the last achievement of good results and that is why the club has made a decision regarding his future.
Sport anticipates that within Barcelona they no longer think about the departure of Kessié in the summer transfer market, the club understands that the footballer today is more useful and profitable than ever and that although they had very good options to sell him at a good price, the reality is that the player has earned his continuity based on his good performances. The rest depends on the player and his wishes to continue or leave.
