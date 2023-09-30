Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Saudi League witnessed the arrival of more than 30 new faces, who came from European clubs, at an unprecedented cost, during the “Summer Mercato.” Some of them shone remarkably, and others suffered from adaptation problems and injuries, which means that some of them still deserve the large sums that were paid. For them and their European clubs to include them, and others did not deserve this money.

When the “legend” Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia last January, many viewed his move to Saudi Arabia as a kind of “consumption” and pursuit of material, and what he did was something strange, and their saying was: a “super” star like Ronaldo. He leaves to play in his final days in a non-European league, for the sake of the fabulous salary and other benefits, and far from the highest professional level as was the case in Europe.

But “Don” disappointed his critics, and proved to them that the Saudi League is no less than some European leagues, and that it will be one of the best leagues in the world within 5 years, and Ronaldo shined like he had never shined before, and he became with his club “Al-Nasr” the best scorer in the tournament so far. .

The summer had barely ended when dozens of stars who shine in Europe flocked to the Saudi League, giving another image to Ronaldo that was completely different from what was said about him before, and he became a “pioneer” in this “European conquest” to the strongest league in the Middle East.

“The Don” attracted more than 30 international stars from various European leagues, who followed in his footsteps and followed his example, and received unprecedented salaries anywhere else. The Saudi League competition revived and attracted great attention to it, and the demand for broadcasting its matches increased from various international television networks. On the five continents of the world.

In a report on the Goal International website, he said: If these various transfers brought about a tangible development in the level of competition, they showed the extent to which these stars adapted to the “new environment.” The website asked an important question: Who among these stars has proven that he is up to the level of salary he receives? And the compensation that his former club received? Who are the players who adapted quickly and performed at the highest level?

In its response, the site contented itself with scores out of ten, which reflect what these stars have presented so far with their Saudi clubs. Ivorian Franck Kessie, “Ahly Jeddah,” coming from Barcelona, ​​came first, and obtained the highest score, and first place with a score of 5.8 out of ten.

He is followed in second place by 6 players with a score of 8 out of ten, namely Moussa Dembele (Al-Ittifaq), coming from Lyon, Jordan Henderson (Al-Ittifaq), coming from Liverpool, Marcelo Brozovic (Al-Nasr), coming from Inter Milan, Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ittifaq), and Luiz Felipe (Al-Ittihad). Coming from Real Betis, and Jack Hendry, “The Agreement”, coming from Club Brugge.

Three players came in third place with a score of 5.7 out of ten, and they are: Malcolm “Al-Hilal”, Aymeric Laporte “Al-Nasr”, and Otavio “Al-Nasr”.

While 5 stars came in fourth place with a score of 7 out of ten, and they are: Sadio Mane “Al-Nasr” coming from Bayern Munich, Alexander Mitrovic “Al-Hilal” coming from Fulham, N’Golo Kante “Al-Ittihad” coming from Chelsea, and Yannick Carrasco “Al-Shabab” coming from Atletico Madrid, and Yacine Bounou, “Al Hilal”, coming from Seville.

While 4 players were tied in fifth place with a score of 6 out of 10, they are: Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad), coming from Real Madrid, Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), coming from Liverpool, Milinkovic-Savic (Al-Hilal), and Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahly), coming from Manchester City.

As for the remaining stars, their scores range from 5.6 to only two scores out of ten, the most prominent of whom are Neymarda Silva (Al-Hilal), Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahly), and Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal). Each of them got 4 out of ten, while Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahly). »Only 3 degrees.