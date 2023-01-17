Barcelona’s victory over Real Madrid has given the team confidence to face the rest of the season, the Catalans are experiencing the best moment in years within the institution and hope to be able to compete strongly for the titles that remain on the road, La Liga where I walk as leaders of the tournament, the Europa League where they will face Manchester United and the Copa del Rey where they will resume next Thursday against the weakest rival in the competition.
The squad looks nourished and competitive, however, therefore the team is not expected to make big moves in the winter market, with the exception of two names that are not having many minutes with the team, the well-known case of Memphis Depay and The other case is that of Franck Kessié, a midfielder who is not being able to compete with the club’s big starters and has been linked in the most recent hours with Inter Milan, although the player has no interest in this movement.
According to information from Sport, Kessié has no interest in leaving the squad, he wants to fight for at least 6 more months for his continuity in the team and he is confident that as the season gets more complicated he will add minutes before Xavi’s imminent rotation. Franck wants to succeed with the culé team and for this reason his departure this January is completely ruled out, a fact that automatically also rules out the arrival of Marcelo Brozovic to the Blaugrana ranks.
#Kessié #stays #Barcelona #interested #leaving
Leave a Reply