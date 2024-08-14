Abha (dpa)

Al-Ahli’s Ivorian Franck Kessie expressed his regret after losing to Al-Hilal on penalties in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup. Kessie said in statements after the end of the match, “It was very difficult. We regret what happened. We had the opportunity to qualify for the final, but at the last moment we conceded the equalizer and lost on penalties.”

Regarding what the team lacked in its match against Al Hilal, Kessie said, “I am very satisfied with my team. We gave everything on the pitch and fought until the end. Unfortunately, it is a matter of details.” The Ivorian star continued, “We have to think about the league and the upcoming local and continental engagements, and fight until our last breath to win a title, whether local or Asian.”

Asked why he was not on the list of first penalty takers, Kessie said he was the fourth to take the penalty kicks but Al Ahly did not reach the last penalty kicks after missing two.