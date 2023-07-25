Juventus-Kessie, Giuntoli accelerates. Juventus transfer market news

Juventus accelerates due to the arrival of Franck Kessie from Barcelona. The former AC Milan midfielder is leaving the Blaugrana club: the Ivorian champion knows that he will not be a regular in the team coached by Xavi and has brokered a possible farewell, even if he is not yet completely convinced. Saudi Arabian sirens returned to sender, he wouldn’t mind playing in the Premier League, but the club that is moving more decisively on him is Juve. After the canceled match between the black and whites and Barcelona (due to the gastrointestinal virus that hit the blaugrana team) during the tour in the United States, Cristiano Giuntoli trying to convince Kessie to pronounce the fateful ‘Yes’ who marries him to the Old Lady within the weekend, when the Juventus sporting director will return to Italy. On Thursday Juventus and Barcelona will meet in Los Angeles and the Juventus sporting director will look for the decisive assault.

Lukaku-Juventus, the situation between Big Rom and the Bianconeri

All stopped for Romelu Lukaku and Juventus: the black and white club can’t make progress for the Chelsea striker given that everything is also at a standstill on the front Vlahovic and Church (the latter is option B for a transfer that allows Juve to monetize). Meanwhile, according to Sportmediaset there are currently no possibilities for Big Rom and Inter to mend relations. For the Belgium striker, the lead to Saudi Arabia (Al Hilal) is still alive, offering Lukaku a 100 million two-year contract and 50 million for Chelsea. The London club would have already closed the deal, while the former Inter center forward is in a niche and wants to be a protagonist in a big European club.

“Bonucci wants to stay at Juventus”

“I’m hearing so many imaginative market rumors about Bonucci,but his main will is to stay at Juve, of which he was captain until a few months ago, to carve out his role within such an important group”. Alessandro Lucci, the player’s agent, intervenes with a statement to ANSA on market rumors about Bonucci. “He is a world-class footballer – explains Lucci -, blue captain and leader of a team like Juve.

