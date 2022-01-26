The midfielder came out touching his side during the Ivory Coast-Egypt. Physical problems also for Ballo-Touré

Bad news for Pioli and for the Ivory Coast. Franck Kessie was released in the half hour of the first half during the match against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, valid for the semifinal. The AC Milan midfielder, who started as usual, has scored a goal in three games so far, has been replaced by Serey Die, visibly sorry and almost in tears. At the time of the change, his companions hugged him.

SITUATION – Once on the bench he immediately applied ice to the left side area. At the end of the game there will be updates on his condition. Meanwhile, however, coach Beaumelle loses one of his key men in midfield. Milan monitors the situation from miles away. Meanwhile Eric Bailly is playing with the protective helmet. Wanted by Milan in recent days, in January he will not be able to wear the Rossoneri shirt: Lazetic has occupied the last slot for non-EU citizens. The other is from Tomori. See also The possible alignment of Cruz Azul for matchday 1 of Clausura 2022

DANCE-TOURE ‘OUT – Not just Kessie. On Tuesday, Ballo-Touré, Senegal full-back and Theo’s reserve for the Rossoneri also had a physical problem. Substituted for Cissè with 8 ‘from the end in the 2-0 against Cape Verde, he was replaced in the 95th minute by Mbaye. He played just a few minutes. The former PSG is likely to miss the semifinal of 30 against the winner of Mali-Equatorial Guinea. The injury will be evaluated in these hours, to understand if Ballo-Touré can be of the match or not. The full-back also had Covid in early January. So far he has played from 1 ‘against Zimbabwe on his debut, then he has collected just another 13’.

January 26, 2022

