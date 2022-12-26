The signing of Franck Kessié by FC Barcelona has not turned out as expected. The Ivorian, who arrived as a free agent and as a key part of Milan that returned to the title path in Serie A, is not having the desired performance. The 26-year-old has not been able to adjust to Barcelona’s style of play, finding himself outclassed by virtually all of his position-mates from start to finish. In addition, his constant injuries do little to help him to have continuity.
Thus, the player’s name was linked to the winter market throughout the World Cup break, it was stated that the culés and the midfielder himself had offers from countless teams in Europe, where the Premier League clubs stood out and what teams from Serie A. The blaugranas saw his transfer as positive, while the player and his representative team have opted for continuity within the culé squad.
Kessié rejected all her suitors because she wants to have a good performance within Barcelona. And for this reason, from the following weekend the Ivorian will seek to build his resurrection within Xavi’s eleven, with the understanding that he has to make a difference on the pitch in favor of his team, as this may well be the semester key, since in case of not convincing once again, Barcelona will bet on its sale in the following summer market, something that Franck does not want.
