Finally disbanded the reserves, Frank Kessie will play in Saudi Arabia. He waited for the relaunch of Al Ahli who, after a first unsuccessful attempt, convinced him with a three-year deal worth around 20 million per season. Barcelona were offered 15 million, a figure that makes one slightly turn up one’s nose at the Blaugrana (the goal was 20 million) but which should not cast doubt on the definitive outcome of the negotiation.

BARçA DOESN’T WANT IT

Xavi had clearly made it clear that there would be no space for the Ivorian midfielder, and after the blocking of negotiations with Juventus who “only” wanted a loan with the right to buy, the Al Ahli solution came providential. The midfielder will cure the disappointment of the Blaugrana refusal by counting the zeros in the bank account and the Catalans for their part put a small patch on the economic abyss that is engulfing them. In Saudi Kessie will join new teammates including Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximine and Mendy.