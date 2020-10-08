For the International ‘Dhahan Prize’ related to Punjabi literature, this time the story collection ‘Zanani Paud’ of Kesra Ram, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, has been selected for Zanani Paud. For this, they will also be given prize money of 25000 thousand Canadian dollars.

While giving this information on Thursday, the author of the story collection Kesra Ram said that he was happy that his fifth story collection was found worthy of this honor. He tries to present his contemporary political, social and economic truth while creating realistic style narratives with small effects.

Kesra Ram (54) has dedicated himself to reading and writing after voluntarily retiring from the post of SDO at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). He will receive the award at a ceremony in Vancouver, Canada on 7 November. He said that the ‘Dhaha’ award is given to the best book of fiction to be published in Gurmukhi or Shahmukhi every year to encourage Punjabi literature globally. Apart from this, two finalists, one in Gurmukhi and the other in Shahmukhi, are also given prize books of ten thousand Canadian dollars each for fiction books published. For this time, the story collection ‘Pani Di Kandh’ of Lahore resident of Jubair Ahmed of Pakistan and Harkirat Kaur Chahal’s novel ‘Adim Eclipse’ has been declared as finalist.

While announcing the award, Brij Dhahan said that Kesra Ram in the ‘Janani plant’ to expose and critically analyze the beliefs and attitudes of the people, from the complex and rapidly changing economic, political and social realities of Haryana. Use deep satire. His stories and characters are diverse and interesting. These books are an outstanding contribution to Punjabi literature, language and culture.

The award aims to create Punjabi literature across borders, connect Punjabi communities worldwide and promote Punjabi literature globally and provide a platform for the winners to reach a wider multilingual audience. The ‘Dhaha’ award was instituted in Vancouver, British Columbia where there is a rich history of Punjabi people, language and culture. Punjabi is now the third most spoken language in Canada and forms a strong thread in the nation’s multicultural fabric.