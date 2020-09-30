Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leader LK Advani attended the Somnath Temple Trust meeting through a video conference on Wednesday evening. A release issued by the trust said that former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel was reappointed as chairman of the trust for a year. Modi and Advani are members of the Shri Somnath Trust. The Nyas oversees the management of the famous Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ‘Mr. Somnath attended the trust meeting through video conference. In addition to the many issues related to the temple, we discussed about the need to connect more and more devotees to worship with the community service and technology used by the Trust in the current circumstances. Trust secretary PK Lahiri said that all the trustees agreed to appoint Keshubhai Patel as chairman for a year.