Highlights: Keshwanand Bharti, famous saint of Kerala died on Sunday morning

The Supreme Court challenged the Kerala Land Reform Act

Supreme Court gave a historic verdict in Keshavanand vs Kerala case

The bench of 13 judges gave the principle of ‘Basic Structure of the Constitution’

new Delhi

‘Basic Structure of the Constitution’ … You will often hear mention of this in the decisions of the courts. This principle was given in 1973 to curb the unlimited powers of Parliament to amend the Constitution. The petition was given by Sant Keshwanand Bharti of Kerala in the case in which the Supreme Court gave this principle while hearing. Bharti is often called the ‘Protector of the Constitution’. This is because in the decision on this petition, the Supreme Court has given that it has the right to review any amendment of the Constitution. In Indian justice history, this verdict is called the ‘most important’. Keshavanand Bharti, who went to court against the arbitrary attitude of governments, is no longer in this world. He gave up his body in the early morning hours at the Idnir Math.

Why did Kesavanand Bharti go to Supreme Court?

Idnir Math is located in Kasargod district of Kerala. Kesavananda was the successor to become its chief. The Kerala government enacted two land reform laws through which the management of religious properties was to be controlled. Both those laws were placed in the ninth list of the Constitution so that the judiciary could not review it. In 1970, Kesavanand challenged it in the Supreme Court. This case became historical when it reached the Supreme Court. The bench of 13 judges of the Supreme Court sat, which is the largest bench till date. The trial lasted for 68 days, which is also a record in itself. The judgment was pronounced in 703 pages.

‘Protector of Constitution’ Keshavanand Bharti dies

… the decision that changed the form of politics

On 23 March 1973, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict. The principle that Parliament has the power to change the constitution completely was dismantled. The verdict was given by 7: 6 by a 13-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SM Sikri and Justice HR Khanna. The SC said that Parliament has the right to amend under Article 368 of the Constitution, but the basics of the Constitution cannot be tampered with. The court said that every part of the constitution can be changed, but it will be judicially reviewed to determine that the basis and structure of the constitution remains intact.

Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Will Prashant Bhushan challenge the penalty of 1 rupee penalty?

Only SC can change the theory

Justice Khanna used the ‘basic framework’ phrase in his judgment and held that the judiciary has the power to invalidate constitutional amendments and laws which do not conform to this principle. The Supreme Court had also introduced an outline of the ‘basic structure’ in that judgment. The court had said that secularism and democracy are part of it. The bench kept the issue open for the coming benches that they could include some things in the principle if they wanted.

Independence of the judiciary is also part of the basic structure

Bharti’s case was fought by the then-famous lawyer Nani Palkiwala. The 11-judge bench had given 11 separate judgments, some of which he agreed upon and some of which he disagreed with. But the principle of ‘basic structure’ later became the foundation of many important decisions. Many constitutional amendments did not survive the court. The Supreme Court also provided that the independence of the judiciary is part of the basic structure of the Constitution, therefore it cannot be tampered with.