Former player of the Russian national football team Alexander Kerzhakov will become the head coach of the Cypriot FC Karmiotissa. This was announced on Monday, February 6 “Sport Express”.

It is noted that the contract should be signed in the coming days.

According to the general manager of FC Karmiotissa Antonis Antonius, Kerzhakov is close to leading the team.

“On Wednesday, he should arrive in Cyprus and then sign the contract,” Antonius said.

According to the functionary, the team is glad that they were able to get a specialist of this level at their disposal, writes NSN.

40-year-old Kerzhakov left FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod on June 1, 2022 after the expiration of his contract. Under his leadership, the club retained its residence in the top division, finishing 11th in the 2021/22 season. RT.

Karmiotissa President Dmitry Punin confirmed the imminent appointment of a Russian specialist, the website notes. kp.ru.

“We look forward to fruitful cooperation,” said the head of the club.

Currently, FC Karmiotissa is on the 10th line (out of 14 teams) in the standings of the championship of Cyprus, gaining 23 points in 22 matches, the site writes. aif.ru.

