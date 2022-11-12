Metaratings: Alexander Kerzhakov refused to head the Moldavian Sheriff

Former Russian national team player Alexander Kerzhakov refused to head a European club. This is reported Metaratings.

According to the publication, the Moldavian Sheriff, playing in the Conference League, considered Kerzhakov’s candidacy for the post of head coach. The Russian did not accept this offer. At the moment he does not work in any football club.

In June 2021, Kerzhakov became the head coach of Nizhny Novgorod. The team took 11th place in the Russian Premier League (RPL) in the 2021/2022 season. Prior to this, the specialist coached Tom, with whom he could not maintain a residence permit in the Football National League (FNL). Kerzhakov also worked with the Russian youth team (players born in 2000).

Kerzhakov completed his career as a football player in the summer of 2017. He is a three-time champion of Russia in the “Zenith” and the top scorer of the national team. The ex-forward has 30 goals for the national team in various tournaments.