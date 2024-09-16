The fight against cancer is one of the greatest battles in the history of medicine. The battle begins in basic research laboratories, continues with clinical trials in hospitals, and ends with the complex process of turning a scientific breakthrough into a commercial product. New treatments are welcomed with enthusiasm by patients and doctors, with some notable advances such as the revolutionary CAR-T treatments. But expectations are not always met. Less than half of new cancer therapies increase survival and many patients suffer from the high toxicity of these drugs without obtaining any clinical benefit. In addition, pharmaceutical companies’ policies of imposing prices for oncology treatments that are three times higher than those for other diseases puts the sustainability of health systems at risk.

Barcelona is hosting these days the European Congress of Medical Oncology (ESMO). These events are full of announcements of new milestones against tumors, but also present research that focuses on the problems associated with the current system of drug development and marketing. Kerstin Noëlle Vokinger (Zurich, 36 years old), doctor, lawyer and Professor at the University of Zurich presents this Monday the first findings of a novel investigation —pending publication in a scientific journal of reference— by researchers from its center, the Yale School of Medicine and of the Harvard Medical School which focuses on the differences that exist between the profiles of patients included in clinical trials and those who end up receiving the treatments.

Ask. Why did you decide to do this work?

Answer. We had conducted other studies focusing on cancer treatments: their clinical value, pharmaceutical companies’ pricing policies… So, we wanted to investigate whether the approval of new therapies by bodies such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or the United States Agency (FDA) is aligned with clinical trials. That is, whether the profile of the patients included in the trials corresponds to that of those who will later receive the treatments in the real world, as authorized by the agencies.

P. And what have they discovered?

R. The results surprised us. Obviously, we expected some differences. The patients in the trials cannot be fully representative of those in the real world. But we did not expect to discover that one in three oncology drugs approved in the United States and one in five in Europe are then administered to patients with profiles not included in the trials.

P. How did they measure it?

R. We compared the characteristics of the population included in the trials with those that appear on the labelling of the drugs once they have been approved by the agencies. We did so based on the following criteria: age; disease subtype, such as whether they had certain mutations; severity (presence of metastasis, etc.); and previous therapies received.

P. The FDA, I was saying, is less strict than the EMA on this point, right?

R. We analysed 89 drugs in 92 indications and, yes, this is more common in the United States. There it occurs in 32.9% of indications, compared to 20.3% in the European Union and 22.7% in Switzerland. This is a risky thing for patients.

P. Because?

R. Because there may be problems with their lack of efficacy and safety. We do not know how these drugs work in certain patients simply because they have not been tested before in patients with their characteristics. It is therefore impossible to predict whether they will achieve the results of the trials. We must also not forget that many oncology drugs have serious adverse effects.

P. So there is a lack of evidence in some cases, right?

R. Absolutely. And we have to be careful at this time, when it is increasingly common for new cancer therapies to be approved on an accelerated basis. That is, also with weaker evidence that must be confirmed later.

P. Double trouble, huh?

R. Yes. The combination of drugs approved with less evidence and their use in patient profiles not included in trials opens up a scenario with a double risk: that the desired efficacy results are not achieved and that serious adverse effects arise.

Kerstin Noëlle Vokinger, in Barcelona on September 14. Gianluca Battista

P. Why does all this happen? Is it because of the desire to bring new therapies to patients as quickly as possible? Is it because of pressure from the industry?

R. This is a key question. We do not know enough about the decision-making processes of the EMA and the FDA to understand whether there is, for example, pressure from the pharmaceutical industry or other interested parties. A desire to speed up the delivery of drugs to patients is also to be expected, but the truth is that we do not know very well. It is something that needs to be investigated further.

P. Once on the market, medicines are still subject to strict control by the so-called pharmacovigilance and those approved by the fast-track procedure must confirm the initial results. Does this not guarantee their safety and efficacy?

R. This phase is crucial. But we often see that the studies that should provide this data are delayed for years or even never carried out.

P. Is there a possibility that all this is discriminatory towards some population groups? One example that is often cited is that women, or some ethnicities, are less represented in trials than they should be…

R. Yes, it is, and it is a problem on which there are already published studies. We have an open investigation that tries to delve deeper into this in relation to age and gender. And our preliminary results show that, indeed, the profile of patients in the trials differs from those in the real world.

P. You are presenting a preview of your findings at ESMO on Monday, while the full research is still pending publication in a scientific journal. You are therefore focusing your presentation on cancer therapies. Have you found any differences with respect to other diseases?

R. Yes, we have differentiated between drugs for cancer and drugs for other diseases. And although some differences can be seen, the trends remain.

P. How can we bring drug trials and real-world use more into line?

R. I think there are many ways. The first, obviously, is to make sure that the patients included in trials reflect as closely as possible the patients in the real world. Another would be for agencies to be aware of the problem that these findings reveal. In addition, we need to better inform society, doctors and patients.

P. As?

R. Differences between patient profiles must be clearly described on the label. If a drug has not been tested in trials on patients with the patient’s characteristics, the patient and the doctor must be aware of this. They can then make one decision or another, with more or less risk, but they have the right to know.

P. How does this affect public health funding for new therapies?

R. Obviously, it is essential. It is reasonable for health systems to want to assess whether they should finance these treatments, which are particularly expensive, in populations in which they have not been tested and, therefore, with very little evidence.