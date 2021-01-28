Professional training should be fun

Lotter has headed the Profine partner academy since 2009. Before that, she worked in the field for the Profine premium brand Kömmerling for three years, and worked in sales for a competitor for a few years. From construction sites and management floors, Lotter knows the questions that concern customers. “People are particularly active when they have to: a new building energy law, a new procurement and contract regulation, revised standards – if we offer seminars on this, we don’t have to worry about marketing.”

In terms of content, this can be heavy fare, participants have to make structural calculations or dig through official German. It is all the more important to Lotter that her speakers not only have subject-related, but also social skills. “I like people who are enthusiastic, who give everything and go the extra mile for customers.” Trainers who not only teach face-to-face teaching, but also rely on interaction, because “what I don’t do myself doesn’t stick”. The entertaining elements or even a saying sprinkle in and value a good atmosphere in the room. “I am happy when people join in, about applause when they laugh at my jokes,” says the Palatinate woman.

In addition to a few dozen external speakers, Profine colleagues support Lotter. Of course, the academy boss also lives her ideals and passes on her knowledge. She had already spent the practical part of her dual business administration degree at Kömmerling in the 2000s and learned a lot about process engineering. Didactic training followed, making her a methodically and thematically versed seminar leader: “I can still do things myself: I can put out a tender, I can do structural calculations. This specialist knowledge of products and processes helps me a lot. “

The demands have increased again since Profine has increasingly relied on online training. Lotter had already started around two years ago, and Corona gave it a powerful push. “Digital seminars save resources for everyone involved. They are easier to integrate into everyday work and can be divided up more easily in terms of time, ”she lists some of the advantages. “And the participants can apply what they have learned as soon as they close the laptop; they don’t have to drive 600 kilometers home. ”For the trainers, however, there are also stress factors: They have to convey the content, keep an eye on all participants and use the learning platform at the same time. If there is a problem, they are even IT support for the audience.

Profine Academy: More digital training

Lotter is still driving digitization forward with conviction. “Learning has changed. It’s no longer a matter of gaining knowledge. It’s about creativity, the ability to combine, and communication. ”Younger people in particular need variety through media and format changes so that they can stick with it. Even if more on-site events were possible after Corona, the academy director wants to test new offers. “Blended learning”, for example, the interplay of digital and real learning. Lotter is also planning learning units for on the go: “The basic knowledge window, nicely packaged and prepared for a micro-learning app on the smartphone,” is her idea.

All of this, of course, with lots of fun and full commitment. Or, as she casually explains during the photo shoot: “I have to be careful with headsets. I need a new one every year because I get tangled up while gesturing. “

