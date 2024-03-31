BANDAI NAMCO Pictures has shared the very first trailer for the new animated project online Keroro Gunso which will celebrate 20 years since the debut on TV of the famous green frog passionate about Gunpla and his ramshackle platoon.

The animated series, which enjoyed a local broadcast on Italia 1 and other Mediaset networks, will see the production of a new project which, judging from the images, will not be a reboot but a sequel to the events that ended suddenly in 2010.

No new information was shared. Let's see the trailer in question below.

Keroro Gunso – 20th Anniversary Project

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Pictures