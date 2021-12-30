Kerolin Nicoli, forward of the Brazilian women’s team, got the Mahou award as the best player of the month of December. At 22, she is recognized with an award that, at the time, was in the hands of great football stars.

“It is an unprecedented award that further boosts my confidence. Being able to win this trophy, in one of the most disputed leagues in the world, is a great gain for me”, Recognized the current ’10’ of the Madrid Club de Fútbol Femenino.

Obtaining the trophy also vindicates the efforts of young athletes in Brazil. “I know how much girls fight for recognition in Brazilian women’s football And having a trophy like these shows that it is possible. Now, I will have my most outstanding trophy of the month in Spain as Vini or Cristiano Ronaldo had it at the time, “he said.

The athlete born in Bauru (SP), is one of the referents of the Madrid Club de Fútbol Femenino, an institution with which she has scored 5 goals and distributed 7 assists in 25 presentations.