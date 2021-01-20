Kern Pharma is concentrated in Alicante preparing what will be its first season in the second category of world cycling, the professional continental one. And this Tuesday he had a very special training session. On a day in which the team’s riders planned to go out and ride with the sponsors, several legendary names in cycling joined in, such as Miguel Indurain, Perico Delgado and Haimar Zubeldia.

Indurain and Bisbal chat during the session.

Photo Gomez Sport



However, a priori characters far from cycling such as comedian Javi Sancho also wanted to be part of the day, although his love of sports is known, and it was more surprising, that of the singer David Bisbal. However, the world-renowned artist is a great fan of cycling, a sport he practices whenever he has the chance. In fact, on occasion he has revealed that the sport of cycling It is one of his passions and he came to run in the youth category.

The Spanish team highlighted the good time everyone had and the interest that the singer showed for the anecdotes told by cycling legends such as Indurain, Perico, Zubeldia … A more relaxed day before this Tuesday the Kern Pharma is officially presented in a year key in its history, the first in the second category of cycling.