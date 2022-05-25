In this new installment of KO a la Carrera, the Diario AS podcast about boxing, MMA and wrestling presented and directed by Alvaro Carrera. The Matchroom evening in Bilbao left a negative surprise for Spanish boxing: Kerman Lejarraga gave up on points against James Metcalf. In addition, Jairo Noriega was ratified and raised the European flyweight. In MMA there is less activity these weeks, but we take advantage so that John Thorn Tell us about the status of your injury and your plans for your return. Lastly, the WWE is a powder keg after the act of indiscipline of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

In the Boxing to the Race part, Kerman Lejarraga he lost to James Metcalf, a dangerous opponent who beat the Basque striker on points. At that Matchroom show, Jairo Noriega took a step forward by winning the European flyweight. In Spanish code, it will also be passed Laura Strong, who last week managed to win the bronze medal at the IBA World Cup. The other protagonist will be the Mexican Ivan Morales, who will begin to reside in Spain after his next fight (June 18). Furthermore, we analyze the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero.

In MMA on the Run, John Thorn He stops by the podcast to tell us a lot of news: the state of the injury that made him undergo surgery, his new team, his plans for the future… In addition, we review what happened last weekend in UFC, One Championship and Eagle FC. By last, Unai Caro (muay thai) stops by to tell us about the ordeal of his last years and his return to competition.

And in Wrestling on the Run, Sasha Banks and Naomi They have caused a real earthquake in WWE. Both left last week’s Raw due to creative differences. They have been suspended indefinitely and their future is up in the air. Besides, The Uses They have unified the titles in pairs and we already know the future plans for Roman Reins. By last, rock points, increasingly, to WrestleMania.

