Spotlights on Fred Kerley, Marcell Jacobs’ number one opponent in the 100 metres, and the American did not disappoint in Doha. In the first stage of the Diamond League he showed up with an excellent 19″92 in the 200m (+0.3) with an impressive progression in the last 40-50 metres, those of overtaking his compatriot Kenneth Bednarek (20″11) and the Canadian Aaron Brown (20”20). In an Italian key, it is the triple jumper Andy Diaz who takes the stage with a sensational windy 17.80 (+2.6).

In addition to Kerley, the 7 best world performances of the year achieved on the Qatar Sports Club track stand out. Sha’Carri Richardson conquers the 100m with 10”76 (+0.9), ahead of Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10”85). Everyone’s thoughts are with Tori Bowie, who passed away a few days ago at the age of 32: she held the record of the meeting (10 ”80). In the high jump Mutaz Barshim (2.24, third) does not take off and leaves room for the American JuVaughn Harrison with 2.32, according to the Korean Woo Sang-Hyeok (2.27). On the track, in the 400 hs Rai Benjamin (USA) with 47″78 wins the duel with Cj Allen (47″93), and there is no story even in the 100 hs with the solo by the Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (12″ 48). The Slovenian world champion Kristjan Ceh immediately throws the discus over 70.89 meters beating the Swedish Olympian Daniel Stahl (67.14), while in the javelin ‘world lead’ for the Indian gold medalist from Tokyo Neeraj Chopra (88.67) in the close duel with the Czech Jakub Vadlejch (88.63). In the middle distance, the Ethiopian Lamecha Girma proves to be unbeatable and conquers the 3000m in 7’26”18, a performance that makes him the eighth man in history and obviously the best of the year. ‘World lead’ also by Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) in the 1500 meters with 3’58”57 and by Winfred Yavi (Bahrein) in the 3000 steeplechase (9’04”38). You don’t exaggerate in the 800m won by the Algerian Slimane Moula (1’46”06).