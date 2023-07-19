From meteor at Milanello to market man, pursued for a long time by Italy and finished in the Premier League. In Milos Kerkez’s future there will be no Serie A, at least for now: the player will leave Az and go to England with Bournemouth, who have put up around 17 million on the plate. A year and a half ago, Milan sold him for 2 million without making him make his first-team debut.