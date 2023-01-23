Born in Cuernavaca, Morelosbut settled from a very young age in Monterrey, Nuevo LeonKerenina Rose is a beautiful reporter at the court level of TUDN and at the same time, it is number 1 follower of the UANL Tigers of the MX League.

with little more than 208 thousand followers in instagram, Kerenina Roseof Irish and Jewish descent, was part of campaigns for various men’s magazines such as Playboywhere she has delighted with her spicy photos in which she appeared showing off her sensational figure.

But it is not only his job in the media where Kerenina Rose dazzles, it is on social networks where he has gained a large number of followers, who turn heads for his incredible and sensational athletic silhouette.

She looks very flirty Instagram iamkerenina

Known as “summer envy”, Kerenina Rose He has participated in advertising campaigns and has been the image of different brands throughout his career. She enjoys poetry and stories, she declares herself a fan of motorcycle racing, boxing and mixed martial arts.