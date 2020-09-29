The Kerch ferry crossing stops working due to the lack of demand for transportation, said the main operator at the crossing, JSC AnRussTrans.

It is noted that the main activity of the ferry was the transportation of railway wagons with cargo, passengers and cars. With the opening of the Crimean bridge, transportation was reoriented, and the demand for sea traffic fell.

On September 28, the ferry made its last voyage. AnRussTrans JSC has no more orders for railway transportation.

It is noted that in 2019-2020, the auto-passenger ferry also did not perform a single flight in the Kerch Strait.

Due to the stop of the ferry, the operation of the seaport, from where the ferry made flights, will be terminated, and all specialists will be cut. In total, the port and the ferry were served by about 300 people.

The Kerch ferry service has existed since 1954.