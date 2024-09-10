Home policy

The Crimean Bridge is considered a lifeline for Russia’s military on the Crimean peninsula. But the Ukrainian attacks have probably caused long-term damage.

Crimea – The recent Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean Bridge are clearly having an impact. A pro-Ukrainian group on the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula wrote on Telegram that the bridge now has structural weaknesses and urgently needs repairs. “The Kerch Bridge is living its last days,” said the Atesh group, which operates from Crimea, which is occupied in violation of international law.

For Russia, the bridge is the only direct connection between the Crimea and the Russian mainland. If the bridge were to be destroyed or collapse, it would make it much more difficult to supply the Russian troops on the Ukrainian peninsula. That is why the bridge was built at the beginning of the Ukraine War a strategically important target for Kyiv. And the bridge also has symbolic significance. As the longest bridge in Europe, it was a personal project of the Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin.

Two attacks on the Crimean bridge in the Ukraine war leave their damage

At a Attack in October 2022, the bridge was damaged for the first time. An explosion on the bridge sparked a fire, severely damaged two lanes of traffic and slightly damaged the bridge’s railroad tracks. Two other lanes, however, were unharmed by the attack, allowing the bridge to remain in use. The bomb had been smuggled onto a truck attempting to cross the bridge.

In another Attack in July 2023 managed the Ukraine to damage the bridge again. Two kamikaze sea drones of the Ukrainian Navy managed, this time from the water, to demolish the 145th pillar of the bridge, as Medusa reported. The bridge then had to be partially closed for repairs. The bridge was not fully usable again until October 2023.

How long will the Crimean Bridge hold out in the Ukraine war?

However, these attacks now appear to have had a long-term impact on the structural integrity of the bridge. “As a result of the damage suffered, the structural elements of the bridge are deteriorating, leading to the crumbling of its structure,” the Atesh group on Telegram continues. It goes on to say: “The attitude towards its condition is becoming increasingly negative, no one is paying it the attention it deserves anymore.”

After Ukraine had twice successfully damaged the lifeline of the peninsula, Russia above all, air defense has been significantly increased – at least in the short term. But the number of Russia’s air defense systems on the Crimean peninsula is now said to be declining, “which makes the bridge even more vulnerable.” The Kerch Bridge is primarily protected from Ukrainian attacks by a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air defense system. The Crimean Bridge is still an important supply route for Russia. But that could soon change as the Ukraine war progresses. (sure)