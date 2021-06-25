S.o There was seldom a lot of tension in these tennis days in Bad Homburg. On Friday, the anxious eyes were sometimes directed upwards to the sky, where the clouds were passing by, and on the other hand downwards to the Center Court, where a number of high-class tennis matches were scheduled.

Thomas Klemm Editor in the “Money & More” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The organizers, spectators and players of the Bad Homburg Open asked themselves: Will the sun stay the whole day, contrary to the weather forecast, or whether it will start to rain again like on Thursday, when all the planned matches were canceled and had to be postponed by a day? The other, sporting question was: How would the tennis ladies, especially the playing tournament ambassador Angelique Kerber, endure the double burden of playing their quarter-finals at noon and then fighting for the final later in the day? Well, the record couldn’t have been better from a German point of view: the weather held up, and so did Angelique Kerber’s series of successes.

After her quarter-final victory against the American Amanda Anisimova at lunchtime, the Kiel woman also defeated the Czech Petra Kvitova in the evening. The 33-year-old German played aggressively and persistently in a duel between two Wimbledon winners and won 3: 6, 6: 4 and 7: 6 (7: 3) after 2:04 hours. The semifinals were full of intensity, dedication and class and carried away the 600 spectators in the stands.

“That’s goose bumps”

“I’ve worked hard for the past six months to get back. It was worth it, even if it were only on Center Court for that day, ”said the Wimbledon winner from 2018 after her victory against Petra Kvitova, who was number one at the Bad Homburg Open. Male spectators in the spa gardens could only respectfully pull off their straw hats in front of Kerber, which they had previously protected against the surprisingly persistent rays of the sun. “That gives you goose bumps,” said tournament ambassador Kerber after she had completed two sets of three within eight and a half hours.

What should come after the dream semifinals between the two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber as the 2018 London title holder? For the German, a duel with another Czech follows this Saturday, she will meet Katerina Siniakova, who made it into the final of the WTA tournament, which was held for the first time on this Saturday, with comparatively little effort (1 p.m. / live on ARD and DAZN).

Strong backhand, considerable volley, triumph in doubles

After Siniakova had defeated Metzinger Laura Siegemund 7: 5 and 6: 4 in the round of the last eight in the first catch-up game of the day, she made an even shorter trial in the afternoon in the 6: 2, 6: 4 semi-final win against the Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo . A total working time of around three hours should be manageable for the unseeded Czech in view of her first final at a grass tournament.

“It will be a tough match for sure, but I want to try and enjoy it,” said Katerina Siniakova, who has won two WTA tournaments so far and is currently 76th in the world rankings. The 25-year-old, like the eight-year-old Kerber, has the best prerequisites for lawn tennis, as she has a strong backhand and a respectable volley. How much she likes the game at the front, she recently demonstrated at the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, where she triumphed in the doubles competition alongside her compatriot Barbora Krejcikova.

Confidence for the highlight of the season

What was more predictable on Friday than Siniakova’s double success and the weather: That Angelique Kerber would not be able to continue her walks on the green space of the Center Court so easily. After two easy wins with a total of only four lost games, the Kiel woman was challenged seriously for the first time in the quarter-finals. Against the American Amanda Anisimova, who had knocked Andrea Petkovic from Darmstadt out of the competition in the previous round, the 33-year-old German saw herself repeatedly exposed to crashing serves and ground hits, especially in the first set.

Despite losing the first set, Angelique Kerber remained calm and began to use her break chances. She even won seven games in a row up to 4-0 in the third set, then it rumbled a bit in her game. Kerber missed two match balls with double faults. Ultimately, the 2: 6, 6: 3 and 6: 3 success was safe.

“It took me a little longer today to get in,” said the best German tennis lady. For her semi-final against Petra Kvitova, as the tournament ambassador, who was particularly pained by the failed game day on Thursday, she had only one wish: “Hopefully the weather will last today.” It lasted until the happy end.

While Angelique Kerber’s quarter-final game was scheduled on Center Court, Petra Kvitova had to make do with a side court a hundred meters further at the same time. An unusual feeling for the two-time Wimbledon winner, who was unimpressed in the 6: 3 and 7: 6 (12:10) against the Argentine Nadia Podoroska.

Since Kerber and Kvitova each needed around 90 minutes for their quarter-finals, the balance of power seemed to be balanced before the clash in the evening. In the end, Angelique Kerber had more strength and concentration. “Now I’m trying to recover quickly and be ready tomorrow,” said the tournament ambassador, who may keep the trophy. In any case, after her four Bad Homburg victories, Angelique Kerber has already gained a lot of self-confidence for the season highlight on the Wimbledon lawn.