The director of the Berlin Tennis Championship, Barbara Reittner, announced that the German star Angelik Kerber, the former world number one, will participate in the first edition of the tournament scheduled on grass courts in the German capital next June.

Kerber has won three Grand Slam titles, including the Wimbledon title in 2018, and is expected to attract great attention during the Berlin Championships between June 14 and 20.

Retner did not reveal any other names, but she said that talks are underway with several other players from the top ten in the world about participation in the tournament, which is a preparatory stage before the Wimbledon tournament.

Retner said that the tournament management knows a number of players who will participate, but wants to announce that only when confirming the participation.

The first edition of the tournament was supposed to be held last year, but was canceled due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said they hoped the crowd would attend, but at the same time they emphasized that the tournament would be held behind closed doors if needed.