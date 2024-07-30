Paris (dpa)

Veteran German tennis star Angelique Kerber continued her run in the women’s singles competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, after qualifying for the quarter-finals. Kerber, the former world number one who will end her career after the Olympics, defeated Canadian Leylah Fernandez, ranked 16th, with a score of 6/4, 6/3, in the round of 16.

Kerber achieved her third victory in the Olympic Games, where the white game is held on the Roland Garros courts in just one hour and 25 minutes. Kerber, 36, will meet in the quarter-finals the winner of the match between American Emma Navarro and Chinese Chen Wing-Cheng, the runner-up in the Australian Open this year.

Kerber, who won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said last week she would retire after the Games. “A week ago I couldn’t have imagined it would go this way, I couldn’t even imagine it would be better,” Kerber said after the match. “This is great and of course I will try to win as many matches as possible.”

Kerber won the Australian and US Opens in 2016, and Wimbledon in 2018. Kerber took maternity leave from Wimbledon in 2022 until last January, but she has not returned to her usual level, winning three matches in the Indian Wells and Rome tournaments, the same number of matches she won at the Olympics, where she had previously been eliminated in the first round in her last four appearances. Kerber attributed her good form to her decision to retire now.

“I feel very comfortable after making this decision, I am more comfortable,” she said. “I know I am not going to Canada and I am not going to fly to America, and that makes me know that I can leave everything here again because I will have a long vacation from then and I can get my energy back.” For her part, Lily Fernandez praised Kerber, saying: “She is playing great and she is a champion and I hope she finishes her last tournament with great success.”