In addition, Kerbal Space Program 2 will also arrive on the new consoles in 2022.

Kerbal Space Program sets course for the new generation, with a rocket ready to take off, and a lot of courage. And is that Private DivisionTake-Two publisher just announced that Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition will land on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series this fall, with all the excitement – and all the challenges – of this wacky space sim with realistic physics. And not only that, the sequel Kerbal Space Program 2 will also feature new generation versions. But let’s go in parts.

KSP to offer free upgrade from PS4 / XO to PS5 / XSeriesThe first Kerbal Space Program will be available on next-gen consoles this fall, in the absence of specifying the month and day. Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition will take advantage of hardware improvements to offer higher resolution and FPS, advanced shaders, improved textures and “other additional performance improvements” over the previous generation versions. On this, Squad specifies that the game will go at 1440p on Xbox Series X and PS5, while on Xbox Series S it will go to 1080p. In all three he will offer a more stable gaming experience “thanks to the additional memory of the system”, that will allow to use more pieces in the ships.

The best of all? Those who already own KSP: Enhanced Edition on PS4 or Xbox One will be able to free upgrade to new generation version. For the rest, KSP: Enhanced Edition will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series for 39.99 euros in digital format. This about the first installment. And what about the sequel? Well, in addition to the platforms already confirmed, Kerbal Space Program 2 is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series, announce those responsible on Twitter.

The new delivery will be available sometime in 2022, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and for PC on Steam, as well as on other digital sales platforms yet to be finalized. In what you wait for her, know that the first KSP has just received its 1.12 update on PC, with new tools, parts and Easter eggs to commemorate their anniversary. And, if you’ve never played it before, this is our Kerbal Space Program review.

More about: Kerbal Space Program, Kerbal Space Program 2, Squad, Private Division, PS5, and Xbox Series X | S.