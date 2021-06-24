Kerbal Space Program gets a free next-gen update this autumn, Private Division has announced.

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition hits PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S with improved framerate, advanced shaders, better textures and an upgraded resolution, Private Division said. There’s also full support for mouse and keyboard.

Here’s the enhancements blurb:

“Playing Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X results in a technical boost, with the action running at quad high definition 1440p and an improved framerate over previous console versions. Xbox Series S runs Kerbal Space Program at 1080p and also boasts better framerate. The additional system memory on these consoles results in a more stable game experience and allows for an increase of part count on player’s crafts and contraptions. This release benefits from upgraded shaders and textures allowing for more stunning overall visual impressions for players. “

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition originally released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. This next-gen update is free to existing owners on PS4 and Xbox One.

The popular space simulation game, which first launched on PC in April 2015 before making the jump to console in 2016, has sold more than five million units.

In-development sequel Kerbal Space Program 2 is due out in 2022, also on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Today sees the release of the 1.12 On Final Approach update for PC, which brings a number of additions and improvements to the game, including a new maneuver tool app, a new slim suit option, new firework dispensers and solar panels parts, an alarm clock to help players keep track of important events, and new Easter eggs scattered around the solar system.

Kerbal Space Program’s original developer was Squad. In 2017, the Kerbal Space Program IP was acquired by Take-Two Interactive. The sequel is developed by Take-Two’s Private Division and Intercept Games.