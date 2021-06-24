Kerbal Space Program addresses the new generation. That’s right, today, Private Divisions, those in charge of publishing this title, have revealed that This rocket building simulator will have an improved version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which will be available this year.

According to the game’s official site, Kerbal Space Program Enchaned Edition is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S sometime in the fall of this year, there is no exact release date at the moment. Those who already have This game on PS4 and Xbox One can be updated to the new generation completely free of charge. Similarly, a separate version will be available for $ 39.99.

This next-gen version will feature higher resolution and frame rate, advanced shading, improved textures, and “other additional performance enhancements,” all of which will make the experience exceptional compared to previous-gen versions. On the other hand, the game will run at 1440p on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and 1080p on Xbox Series S.

Along with this information, It was also confirmed that Kerbal Space Program 2 will come to the next generation consoles, this added to the previously announced versions, sometime in 2022. We hope to have more information regarding this sequel.

Via: Kerbal Space Program