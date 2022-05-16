Kerbal Space Program 2 has been postponed: will no longer be released in 2022, as previously communicated, but at the beginning of 2023. The announcement was made by the publisher Private Division and the developer Intercept Games.

The game will be released first on PC, then it will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and Xbox One.

It was to make the announcement on video Nate Simpsonthe creative director of Kerbal Space Program 2:

The reasons for the postponement have not been explained. That is, we are talking about a technologically very complex title and the search for the highest possible quality, to have an experience that is original and breathtaking at the same time.

Basically it is easy to understand that the development team needs more time to refine the game and has preferred to postpone it rather than launch it on the market in an incomplete form.

Kerbal Space Program 2 is just another postponement of this 2022. Just recently we received news of the postponement of the launch of Starfield and Redfall.