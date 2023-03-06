Kerbal Space Program 2 has had a rocky launch.

On the space-flight simulator’s release in Early Access, many found the game unplayable due to a collection of bugs and frame-rate issues. At this time, many reviewers on Steam suggested players stick to the original Kerbal Space Program game until the developer irons out some of the kinks plaguing its sequel.

And, well, it looks like many are doing just that, with Kerbal Space Program 2’s player count already dropping below its predecessor’s numbers in recent days.

Kerbal Space Program 2 Early Access launch cinematic.

Figures via Steam Charts show that Kerbal Space Program 2 saw a peak of 11,812 players on Sunday, 26th February. At this time, there were 9515 would-be astronauts also playing the original Kerbal Space Program release.

However, over the last week, player numbers for both games have dropped. But while Kerbal Space Program has remained relatively consistent in terms of users, its sequel has seen a decline in player numbers.

At the time of writing, there are only 1052 users exploring the Kerbol System in Kerbal Space Program 2. Meanwhile, 3284 are taking to the skies in the original (see below).

Developer Intercept Games is aware of the sequel’s issues, and has promised a patch will be released for Kerbal Space Program 2 in the coming weeks.

This update will address the fixes noted below, as well as “many other improvements”. The developer has stated it will “break [these] down in more detail” when the update is live.

So, those fixes. as per Intercept Gamesthese are as follows:

Performance/Optimization

Optimisation: Main menu loading time reduced for min spec machines

Optimization: runway light geometry simplified

Optimization: engine exhaust CPU usage reduced

Optimisation: 50% reduction in main thread time spent on UI

Flight/Physics

Fixed: KSC and other objects follow vehicle to orbit

Fixed: Engine plate floating node joints less rigid than other stack node joints (were not receiving multijoint reinforcement)

Fixed: Planned trajectory enters runaway state when switching between flight view and map while engine is burning

Fixed: Kerbals fall through ground when traversing ground near launchpad

Fixed: Spotlight/headlight parts have dim bulbs and low effective range

Fixed: Low-mass parts never stop moving on low gravity celestial bodies

Fixed: RoveMax TR4 wheels sink into ground and spring craft upward when returned to focus

Fixed: Loss of vehicle control when reverting to launch on runway

Fixed: Physics impulse occurs when engine runs out of one fuel type, causing loss of vehicle

Fixed: Game breaking when loading to VAB or loading a saved game with a vessel in flight

Fixed: Animation stutters when EVA Kerbal is running

Fixed: Large ladder disappears when base of ladder outside of camera view

environments

Fixed: Ground decal applies to vehicles traversing margin of KSC grounds (removes Predator camo effect applied to rovers at edges of KSC)

Fixed: Kerbin atmosphere and ocean vanish after returning to KSC from non-atmospheric celestial body

Improved: Floating rocks/mesh scatter (floating reduced)

Fixed: Kerbol lens flare still visible when observer is close to star

Fixed: Improved collision for structures around KSC, including parking garage and fuel facilities

Fixed: Clouds missing from celestial bodies when viewed from long distance

Fixed: Atmosphere missing from Kerbin when viewed from the Mun’s SOI

Fixed: Laythe atmosphere appears broken in map view

user interface

Fixed: Camera middle-mouse movement axis does not switch to horizontal when in horizontal build mode

Fixed: Launch Assembly tool breaks after repeated use in VAB

Fixed: Debris not targetable

Fixed: Time warp controls not accessible on KSC landing screen

Fixed: Debris trajectory lines only appear after switching to flight and back to map

Fixed: Some graphics settings adjust to “medium” after setting quality preset to “high”

Fixed: Game crashes when returning to the main menu from VAB

Fixed: Broken/empty Kerbal portraits in flight view

Fixed: No orbit line after loading a saved game

Fixed: Some difficulty settings don’t persist after ESC menu closure

Fixed: No portrait representation in flight for probe cores



Kerbal Space Program 2’s roadmap.

Additionally, the Kerbal Space Program 2 team has a roadmap laid out for the game that will see more features added to the sequel that were missing from the first. This includes multiplayer and the addition of colonies, as shown in the image above.