Kerbal Space Program 2 has just launched in Early Access on Steambut the game page is already full of reviews, many of which are negative (55% of the total). The main reasons for the criticisms concern the fluidity of the game, apparently not exactly optimal, but many also denounce the scarcity of content among the critical points.

Kerbal Space Program is a beloved game that has been a huge success. So it is only natural that gamers have been anxiously awaiting the release of Kerbal Space Program 2, which currently ranks second in the global top 10, below only another announced hit, the survival Sons of the Forest. The problem is that, as happens more and more often, the game is causing problems for many players.

For example, the user Dead Baron wrote: “I expect it to be improved, but for now the game is not ready. It almost seems that, given the price of $ 50, the community should playtester it.” User Domus wrote: “In full KSP style, it was a launch DISASTROUS!” andreacelaj32 wrote: “Needs massive optimization. I hope it becomes your priority until this tease is playable.”

As already mentioned, many criticisms also concern the amount of content present, as underlined by the review by the user purple3375: “We’re not there, 10 years of development and 50 euros, I would have expected a campaign, not just a bad sanbox. The VAB is not pleasant at all, flying experience not good, only 3 structures unlocked Early access is fine, but here we are less than 1/100 of what KSP 1 offers.” Fastar84’s review summarizes both of the main points raised by users: “Unfortunately it was a disappointment. Surely it will become a beautiful game but at the moment it is embarrassing. The graphics are absolutely not like in the promotional videos even with all settings maxed out, moreover it lacks Frighteningly full of content! Build rocket in sandbox mode, launch, land, game over! I understand it’s early access, but there’s still a lot of work to do here..”

It should be noted that Kerbal Space Program 2 has just launched in Early Access, so it has a lot of room for improvement.