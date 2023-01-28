Kerbal Space Program 2 will make its debut on PC soon, and the developers have seen fit to publish a series of video tutorials in order to illustrate scientific concepts present in the game, such as maneuvers for avoid the ground.

Releasing February 24 in Early Access, Kerbal Space Program 2 will mix simulative realism and cartoonish humor in a single, fascinating solution: the same that determined the success of the first episode of the series.

“Missing the Ground is one of the first Kerbal Space Program 2 tutorials, part of a series of animated guides that aim to enhance your experience of the game while learning various scientific concepts“, reads the description of the video.

“The original Kerbal Space Program is one of the most beloved titles of all time and, years after its release, is as popular as ever”; instead reads the synopsis of the game on Steam.

“Its sequel, Kerbal Space Program 2, has been redesigned from the ground up to meet the needs of a next-generation space exploration game while maintaining the solid foundation that made its predecessor great.”

“Develop a space program, build powerful vehicles and travel to huge celestial bodies as you explore the mysteries of the cosmos.”