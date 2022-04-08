Kerbal Space Program 2 will include among its features also the interstellar traveland the game’s developers have seen fit to make a video diary to illustrate this mechanics, also rendered as realistic as possible.

In our interview with the creative director of Kerbal Space Program 2, Nate Simpson, we mentioned this possibility among “stars, planets and moons to explore”, in the context of a gameplay as much as possible able to keep the variety of situations high.

Interstellar travel will make this resource available, allowing players to “plow through the vastness of space on a scale never seen before”, taking advantage of the boundless breadth of the Kerbal Space Program 2 scenarios.

The writer is also present as a guest in the video Paul Gilsterauthor of Centauri Dreamswho brought his own contribution on the issue and on how it should be rendered at its best in the context of an experience of this type.

Kerbal Space Program 2 will make its debut on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One in the course of 2022.