Kerava | The police are investigating a crime related to life and health that happened in the center of Kerava

The identity of the suspected perpetrator is known to the police, but he has not been contacted. The person is not suspected of being a danger to outsiders.

With the police was to be done on Tuesday afternoon in the center of Kerava, informs the Itä-Uusimaa police. According to the police, the task was related to a crime related to life and health in Kauppakaarla.

For now, the police is not giving any additional information about the case, because the investigation has just started, says the inspector Jarmo Ojala from the East Uusimaa police.

The victim of the incident has been hospitalized.

According to Ojala, the incident did not pose a danger to outsiders.

“There was no danger to others. There were two people in it, a showdown between them.”

