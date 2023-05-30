Tuesday, May 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kerava | The police are investigating a crime related to life and health that happened in the center of Kerava

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kerava | The police are investigating a crime related to life and health that happened in the center of Kerava

The identity of the suspected perpetrator is known to the police, but he has not been contacted. The person is not suspected of being a danger to outsiders.

With the police was to be done on Tuesday afternoon in the center of Kerava, informs the Itä-Uusimaa police. According to the police, the task was related to a crime related to life and health in Kauppakaarla.

For now, the police is not giving any additional information about the case, because the investigation has just started, says the inspector Jarmo Ojala from the East Uusimaa police.

The victim of the incident has been hospitalized.

According to Ojala, the incident did not pose a danger to outsiders.

“There was no danger to others. There were two people in it, a showdown between them.”

The identity of the suspect is known to the police, but the suspect has not been contacted. According to the police, the suspect is not believed to be a danger to outsiders.

See also  Lebanon records nearly 5,000 cases in first cholera outbreak in 30 years

#Kerava #police #investigating #crime #related #life #health #happened #center #Kerava

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Press review – The pro-Kremlin press accuses the “Kyiv regime” of drone attacks on Moscow

Press review - The pro-Kremlin press accuses the "Kyiv regime" of drone attacks on Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result