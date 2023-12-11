Kerava | Now Keiva's mayor is talking about sticks – HS will show the council meeting live at 6 p.m

An investigation request has been made to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority regarding the purchase of Keppijumpa in the city of Kerava. The issue will also be discussed in the city council on Monday.

Keravan an investigation request has been made to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority about the city's sensational pole vault procurement.

HS told about the questions caused by the acquisition at the end of November.

Head of Education and Training Tiina Larsson made two procurement decisions last June, the total amount of which exceeds 107,000 euros.

The first purchase concerned poles and their storage bags for break jogging, with a total value of just over 48,000 euros. The second purchase was a three-year service contract for the video guidance of the pause jump, which was worth 59,952 euros.

The producer of the acquisitions was an entrepreneur from Kerava Matti Vestmanin two companies.

With an investigation request we want to find out whether the acquisitions took place as required by law.

The law requires municipalities and cities to tender procurements with a threshold value of more than 60,000 euros. Kerava's pole vault purchases exceed this amount together, but not as separate purchases.

The question to be considered in the case is whether there were grounds for dividing the cane purchases into two procurement decisions.

Law on public procurement adoes, however, offer the possibility of using independent experts in market research.

The agency will therefore also assess whether the market survey prior to the procurement decision was sufficient. Larsson has justified skipping the tender by saying that the number of canes to be purchased was so large that no suppliers could be found on the market.

Kerava has not identified who did the market mapping and how.

In Kerava procurement is centralized in the mayor's staff, but branch managers have procurement powers up to a certain limit.

Larsson's procurement authorization is 800,000 euros.

According to Kerava's own internal procurement guidelines, the tender limit is 9,000 euros.

Purchases of more than 9,000 euros can be made either through an open call for tenders, a call for tenders for a limited group, or through a negotiation procedure.

Under certain conditions, procurements over EUR 9,000 can also be left out of competition, for example due to the resulting costs or the loss of time involved.

Keravan the purchase of pole jumpers is also arranged within the city.

An oral report on the acquisition will be given to the city council at the meeting on Monday.

HS will show the explanation heard at the meeting as a live video broadcast by the city of Kerava.

Kerava has communicated that the city is considering suspending the pole vaulting program, and that it will organize a survey for the schoolchildren's families about its continuation. If the answer is positive, the procurement would be tendered.

HS has not received answers to detailed questions about how this would happen within the framework of the current agreements.