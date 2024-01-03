Wednesday, January 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kerava | A large wooden house was destroyed in a fire – IS: Violent crimes that happened in the manor in the past

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Kerava | A large wooden house was destroyed in a fire – IS: Violent crimes that happened in the manor in the past

The house had been uninhabited.

In Kerava The large two-story wooden building that caught fire on Tuesday evening has been completely destroyed, the Central Uusimaa rescue service tells HS. Extinguishing works will continue well into Wednesday.

The rescue service said late in the evening on the message service X (formerly Twitter) that a large two-story wooden building in Jaakkolantie, east of the center of Kerava, is on fire and will be destroyed by fire.

The building could not be saved. Picture: Lassi Rinne

The extinguishing work has continued throughout the night and was still in progress before six in the morning, fire chief Kalle Kaipiainen tells.

“An old detached house with a log frame burns for a long time. And the weather didn't really favor extinguishing either,” Kaipiainen tells HS.

The extinguishing work will continue at least until the sun rises and a machine can be brought to the scene to help with the demolition work.

See also  Ukraine News: Heavy casualties for Russia

At issue is, according to Kaipiainen, a mansion-type building that has been uninhabited. There has been no electricity in the house.

The fire was reported to the rescue service after 20:30 in the evening. According to Kaipiainen, the announcement was made by an outsider.

No one is known to have been injured in the fire, and the fire did not spread to other buildings. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

of IS according to the building, several violent crimes have occurred in recent years. In September 2022, a 44-year-old man was found dead in the yard of the house. The 39-year-old man who strangled the victim was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and assault.

#Kerava #large #wooden #house #destroyed #fire #Violent #crimes #happened #manor

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The start of the year will be difficult for Ukraine – what could happen next?

The start of the year will be difficult for Ukraine - what could happen next?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result