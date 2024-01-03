Kerava | A large wooden house was destroyed in a fire – IS: Violent crimes that happened in the manor in the past

The house had been uninhabited.

In Kerava The large two-story wooden building that caught fire on Tuesday evening has been completely destroyed, the Central Uusimaa rescue service tells HS. Extinguishing works will continue well into Wednesday.

The rescue service said late in the evening on the message service X (formerly Twitter) that a large two-story wooden building in Jaakkolantie, east of the center of Kerava, is on fire and will be destroyed by fire.

The building could not be saved.

The extinguishing work has continued throughout the night and was still in progress before six in the morning, fire chief Kalle Kaipiainen tells.

“An old detached house with a log frame burns for a long time. And the weather didn't really favor extinguishing either,” Kaipiainen tells HS.

The extinguishing work will continue at least until the sun rises and a machine can be brought to the scene to help with the demolition work.

At issue is, according to Kaipiainen, a mansion-type building that has been uninhabited. There has been no electricity in the house.

The fire was reported to the rescue service after 20:30 in the evening. According to Kaipiainen, the announcement was made by an outsider.

No one is known to have been injured in the fire, and the fire did not spread to other buildings. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

of IS according to the building, several violent crimes have occurred in recent years. In September 2022, a 44-year-old man was found dead in the yard of the house. The 39-year-old man who strangled the victim was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and assault.