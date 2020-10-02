New Delhi Lockdown was imposed for more than three months across the country to prevent the corona virus epidemic. During the lockdown many of us wanted to do many things and during this time it was easy to accomplish the goals with our free time. Even though we tried, we were not able to complete them all. At the same time, a woman in Kerala showed what she thought during the lockdown.

Completed 350 courses in 3 months

Arathi Raghunath, a second year MSc Biochemistry student of MES College, has completed 350 online courses in the last three months. This student living in Elamkkara, Kochi has made a world record in the Universal Record Forum. Arathi spent his free time studying during the lockdown and has achieved a world record from the Universal Record Forum (URF) for completing an impressive number of online courses.

College administration helped

Arathi told during an interview that “I got introduced to the world of online courses through my faculty in my college. Where I got a series of online courses. They all have different duration and syllabus. My college principal Ajims With the support of P Muhammad, G K Coordinator Hanifa of the Koursera Group, and class tutor Neelima T K, I succeeded in completing the courses that I had signed up for a few weeks. “

Syllabus completed from reputed universities

Arathi’s father Maliyakkal Madathil MR Raghunath and mother Kaladevi say that they are proud of their daughter. Arathi has completed courses from some highly prestigious universities around the world, including John Hawkins University, University of Virginia, University of Colorado, New York University, Technical University Denmark and University of Copenhagen.

