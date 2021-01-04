Admission only after the consent of the parents The students were given admission in the school premises only after getting the consent letter from the parents. Schools in Kerala remained closed since the lockdown enforced in March to prevent the spread of the corona virus infection. In a recent high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided to reopen educational institutions, including schools and colleges, following the Kovid guidelines.

Corona Hotspot Kerala Classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in limited hours with scheduled students. One teacher said, ‘It is heartening to see the students after such a long time. Only 10 students are allowed in the class. Corona Guidelines are being followed. Please tell that in the early days of Corona, Kerala was a hotspot of Kovid-19. The daily cases here were the highest in the country.

Same student on a bench The Department of General Education has clearly stated in its guidelines that only 50 percent of the students are allowed in schools at one time and in the first week only one student should be seated on a bench in classrooms.

Only 20 students in a class The principal of St. Teresa’s College, Dr. Lizzie Mathew, said, ‘We have created a handwashing area here. All students are required to wear face masks. It is necessary to bring a hand sanitizer. A maximum of 20 students are being allowed to sit in a class.

The schools are open for only three hours The schools which were closed after the lockdown in Puducherry reopened on Monday. Schools have been reopened here for students of classes 1 to 12. At present, the schools will be opened for half-day from 10 am to 1 pm till 18 January. After January 18, classes will be the first for the entire day.

Classes 10th and 12th were opened in schools in Kerala for limited hours on the government’s instruction. However, some students showed disappointment due to strict instructions to keep distance from other students and only one student sitting on a bench. In these 9 months, students were attending online classes through Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). A digital thermometer has been installed at the entrance of schools to measure their body temperature.