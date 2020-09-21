Highlights: Explosion in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Explosives installed for blast inside mine

A sudden explosion caused two laborers

Ernakulam

The eruption occurred on Monday in Ernakulam, Kerala. The blast occurred at a mine in Malayur. It is being told that two workers have died in the blast. There is a possibility of some other dying. Relief work has been started on the spot.

According to Kaladi police, the blast occurred in a building where explosives were placed to collapse the building. The incident occurred around 3:30 am. The deceased have been identified as Perianan, a native of Tamil Nadu and De Naga, hailing from Karnataka.