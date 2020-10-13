Highlights: The tribals living near the hill of Chemmanpathy, located in Palakkad district of Kerala, are making roads themselves

Police administration filed a case against tribals as soon as they got information about cutting the forest

About 150 families of tribals were working to build the 15 km long road

The tribals living near the hill of Chemmanpathy in Palakkad district of Kerala, tired of waiting for the road for a long time, cut the forest and started building the road themselves. As soon as the work was started, the police administration filed a case against him. About 150 families had gathered to build the 15 km long road. When the police stopped work, the tribals laid down in front of them and demonstrated that they should be allowed to build a road. He says that ‘development’ can reach them only through the road, which makes them untouched till now.

In fact, on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the tribals of Kerala have started a unique struggle. More than 150 tribal families, the Kadar, Muthuvanmar, Malasar and Malai Marasar communities, began to make way for themselves, as three generations of these tribals living in the foothills of Chemmanpathy hills in Palakkad district since independence, the nearest town of Muthuldada in Kerala Traveling to the nearest city in the state via Tamil Nadu to reach.

Petition for construction of road in the body, district administration and state, not heard

It is said that the local Tamil Nadu police check posts also allegedly take bribes to cross the tribals to the state where they are. The tribals who come from the ST community gave many petitions to the local body administration, district administration and the state and requested to build the road but nothing happened. In this situation, the tired tribal families themselves started building a road from the foothills of the Chemmanpathy hills to the nearest road.

720 cases filed against tribals

Meanwhile, more than 720 cases have been registered against these tribals by the Kerala Forest Department. As cases unfolded, the feeling of tribals erupted and more people joined the brigade to build the road. On Saturday and Sunday, when they encountered the police administration, hundreds of tribals from seven colonies, including a large number of women, were seen falling on the feet of forest department officials.

Tribals hope to build this road

According to the report, a tribal woman said that she planned to finish the road construction in 10 days. Said, ‘Once the road is built, we dream that a school will be built near our colony. Because so far there is only one lower primary school. In such a situation, our children go through the jungle in fear of wild animals to get higher education. ‘