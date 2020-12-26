Highlights: Arya Rajendran of Thiruvananthapuram will be the youngest Mayor

Arya Rajendran, 21, is a BSc Mathematics student

Arya is associated with CPM, won election from Mudavanmugal ward

Thiruvananthapuram

Arya Rajendran, 21, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is currently a BSc Mathematics student. She cast her vote for the first time in the local body elections and was also a candidate. Now she is going to become the mayor of the city. She is going to be the youngest mayor of Kerala and one of the youngest mayors of the country.

Arya’s father is an electrician and mother is a housewife as well as an agent of LIC. Arya is associated with the CPM party. He has won from Mudavanmugal ward in the recently held election and was also sworn in on 21 December. CPM’s district unit has chosen Arya Rajendran for the post of Mayor.

In fact, the CPM has chosen 21-year-old Arya Rajendran as the mayoral candidate. His candidature has been approved by the party’s district committee and state committee. Arya Rajendran is a BSc Mathematics student and a member of the party’s Chhala Area Committee. The party leadership hopes that more educated women will emerge in leadership roles.

The party has won 51 seats in the 100-member council in the recently concluded local body elections. The BJP is the main opposition party with 35 seats. The Congress-led UDF was placed third with 10 councilors. The corporation has four independent councilors. Arya Rajendran said, ‘This is the decision of the party and I will follow it. During the election, people liked me because I am a student and people wanted an educated person as their representative. I will continue my education and fulfill my duties as Mayor. ‘

