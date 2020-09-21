Heavy rains in Kerala (Kerala Rains) have once again brought the breath of the people of the state to rest. Since Monday morning, many areas of Kerala Weather Updates have been receiving heavy rains. The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for 10 districts after becoming a low pressure area in the northeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood.

Orange alert has been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malapuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts of Kerala. The doors of the Kundala, Kallarakutty, Malankara and Ponmudi dams have been opened, raising the water level in the Periyar, Muthirapuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers.

State Disaster Management Authority said, ‘One person died in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Due to heavy rain and strong wind, one also died due to the breaking of electric wire. The authority said, “We have received news of the death of one person in Kasargod on Monday morning but the official information has not been officially received yet.” The weather bulletin states that a low pressure area has formed in the northeast and neighborhood of the Bay of Bengal and it will move west-northwest in the next two-three days.

DM said, 80 percent filled Idukki dam

The Idukki District Magistrate said that the dam has 80 percent water of its capacity. The state has received an average of seven centimeters of rainfall in the last 24 hours. At least eight houses were damaged in the rains on Sunday in Kasargod district. Three units of NDRF reached Kerala on Sunday and have been deployed in Wayanad, Malapuram and Thrissur districts. Two teams are already deployed in Idukki and Kozhikode districts.



Rain also caused havoc in August

Let us know that in August this year, Kerala has suffered disasters like heavy rains, floods and landslides. A landslide in Munnar, Idukki killed 52 people and left 19 dead. In August, the Meteorological Department issued a Red Alert for Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki and Orange Alert for 5 other districts.