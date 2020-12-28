Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday gave his approval for convening a one-day assembly session on December 31 to discuss three controversial central agricultural laws and pass a resolution against them. Raj Bhavan sources told news agency PTI that the governor has approved the session. A few days ago, the CPI (M) -led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government sent a new proposal to call the assembly session as the Governor had rejected such a recommendation earlier.

For this one-day session, Khan had asked for some clarifications and the government gave them clarifications. According to Assembly sources, the session will start at 9 am on December 31, which will last for one hour. In an unexpected move, the governor on December 23 refused to allow a special session to discuss controversial laws and said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had not answered his emergency question about calling such a brief session.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan gives assent for convening special assembly session on December 31. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/WbSdZJBhwU – ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

In the letter sent to Vijayan, the governor also said that the government “wants to call a special session to discuss a problem on which you do not have jurisdiction to provide a solution.” Vijayan wrote a counter letter to Khan on Tuesday and described his decision as regrettable, saying that the Governor is bound by the advice of the Council of Ministers and that the motion and discussion in the Assembly cannot be governed by the Governor’s powers.

After that, on December 24, the cabinet met and recommended to call the session and Law Minister AK Balan and Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar met the Governor on Friday. Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sriramakrishnan met the Governor on Saturday to give an invitation to the traditional policy speaker for the budget session starting on 8 January. On this occasion, the recommendation related to the session of 31 December was also discussed in both.

