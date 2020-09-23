Thiruvananthapuram State Government of Kerala has ordered all its personnel to come to the offices. According to the government, due to the corona virus epidemic, the functioning of the secretariat and other departments has been greatly affected. However, employees coming to the office must strictly follow the Kovid-19 protocol.

Orders in this regard have been issued on Tuesday by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta. According to Mehta, due to the epidemic, the situation cannot be waited for indefinitely. Mehta said that the lockdown rules have severely affected the functioning of the Secretariat and other government offices. This order will also apply to state-owned public sector units.

7 day quarantine period

In Kerala, the quarantine period for people coming from other states and abroad has been reduced from 14 days to 7 days. People can get the Kovid-19 test done after a 7-day quarantine, and a later 7-day quarantine time will be optional when the report is negative, not mandatory. However, the 14-day quarantine period is designed according to the health protocol. Those who do not get tested have to be quarantined for 14 days.

All government offices shall function with 100% attendance, strictly observing COVID protocols. All who visit other states and return to Kerala and all visitors to Kerala shall be advisable to undergo quarantine for 7 days: Government of Kerala pic.twitter.com/FJhWeA7YZQ – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

1.43 lakh corona cases so far

So far, more than 1.43 lakh corona cases have been reported in Kerala. However, about 1.02 lakh of these people have also become healthy. More than 580 people have died due to corona in the state. In the last 24 hours in India, about one lakh people got corona free. 79 percent of these people were from 10 states and union territories including Kerala.

Also read-

IPL 2020 RR vs CSK: Rajasthan start the season with a win, beating Chennai by 16 runs

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey gets VRS, he was made the new DGP of the state