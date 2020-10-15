Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad in Kerala and former National President of Congress, faced an unpleasant situation on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi was to inaugurate a school in Wayanad online, but the administration refused permission on the occasion. The administration argued that prior permission was not taken regarding this program.
CPM MLA said, permission of state government should have been taken
District Congress Committee President IC Balakrishnan said that this was a politically motivated move. In this regard, local MLA and CPM leader C.K. Sasindran says that this block has been constructed in the school under a joint project of the center-state, so the state government should have organized it with prior permission, after informing the state government.
