Swapna Suresh, the main accused of gold smuggling, has told the ED (Enforcement Directorate) that since November last year, he and his gang carried out gold smuggling 19 times. CM Pinarayi Vijayan is also accused of involvement in this gold smuggling along with high officials of the Government of Kerala.

In her statement to the Enforcement Directorate, Swapna said that she started the gold smuggling when she was employed at Space Park. He did not smuggle during his tenure in the United Arab Emirates.

He was appointed on 21 October 2019 at Space Park. Since then, his gang smuggled 2 times every month. According to a report in the newspaper Onmonorama, gold was smashed 19 times on the way to Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala between November 2019 to June 2020.

They smuggled four times in November and 12 times in December. After this, gold was smuggled once in January, March and June. In late June, Swapna and her gang were caught smuggling gold. Swapna later claimed that her gang smuggled 36 kg of gold in December alone.