Highlights: 35-year-old doctor did suicide at home in Kerala

There was a charge of the death of the girl during surgery

Written in the bathroom – Sorry, question on social media trial

Kollam

A doctor allegedly committed suicide in Kollam district of Kerala. A few days ago, after the death of a 7-year-old girl during surgery, she was constantly being targeted on social media. Before taking his own life, ‘sorry’ was written on the wall of the doctor’s bathroom.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death on the death of 35-year-old orthopedic surgeon doctor Anoop Krishna, who runs his own hospital. A senior police officer investigating the case said that the connection of the doctor’s death to the girl’s death during surgery is still too early. They will be investigated if they are harassed or threatened.

On September 23, a seven-year-old girl was admitted for knee surgery. Doctor Anoop himself was leading the operation. During surgery, the child suffered a cardiac arrest and the condition worsened. After death, the family started demonstrating in the hospital itself. A case of medical negligence was also registered. The investigation had also started, led by Assistant Commissioner A. Pradeep Kumar was doing it.

The police was investigating all aspects of the case. The child’s postmortem report and other lab reports were awaited. On social media, many people attributed the death of the girl to Doctor Anoop. In the meantime, the doctor did the suicide. Police said that it is too early to reach any conclusion.

Meanwhile, many doctors also came under the support of Dr. Anoop. Sulfi Nahu, vice-president of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said that Dr. Anoop agreed to the baby’s operation when several other doctors refused. Kerala lost a brilliant doctor. Similarly, many other doctors have also raised questions on social media trials.