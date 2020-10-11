Highlights: Former Principal Secretary questioned in gold smuggling case in Kerala

Customs department officials questioned Shivshankar for 11 hours

Agencies like NIA, Customs, Enforcement Directorate are investigating

Kochi

The Customs Department, probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala, questioned M. Shivshankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, for 11 hours on Saturday. Shivshankar was questioned by officials of the Customs (Prevention) Commissionerate at his office located here in the gold smuggling case.

According to official sources, Shivshankar has been asked to appear before the agency again on 13 October. After a day’s questioning, Shiv Shankar came out of the agency’s office after 10 pm. He was questioned by customs officials for 11 hours on Friday. The agency has also interrogated him twice before for alleged links with the main accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh.

Agencies such as NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are investigating the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore in ‘baggage accessed through diplomatic channels’ at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on July 5.